11 million voters; Florida turns out for the 2024 elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — According to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, nearly 11 million Floridians cast ballots in Tuesday’s elections, with statewide turnout at 78.76 percent.

That is the highest percentage since 1992. Statewide turnout was up from 77 percent during the 2020 presidential election and 75 percent in 2016.

Turnout ranged from a high of 94.1 percent in Franklin County and to a low of 62.7 percent in Hardee County.

“When the voters trust in the process, they turn out. They turn out in record numbers. Once again, this election proves that.” — Cord Byrd, Florida Secretary of State

Nearly half of all votes were cast at early voting sites across the state, with 5.4 million Floridians choosing that option.

Just over three million people voted by mail, while 2.6 million ballots were cast on Election Day.





©2024 Cox Media Group