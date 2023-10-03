News

1 hurt in Orlando shooting, police search for gunman

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Orlando shooting FILE PHOTO: Police car lights (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a man was shot early Tuesday in Pine Hills.

Officers responded to North Lane near North Pine Hills Road around 1:30 a.m.

On scene, they said they found a man with injuries in the parking lot of a Walgreens store.

Police said he had been shot in his chest area but was alert upon being rushed to a hospital.

Investigators are working to determine who shot the man and why, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

