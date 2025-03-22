Local

1 dead in fiery Zellwoood plane crash, officials say

MT. DORA, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue and Orange County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a small plane crash this morning near Mt. Dora.

Crews arrived at what was called a possible explosion near 7001 Jones Ave. and found a small single-engine plane crash near Bob White Airfield.

The fire was extinguished, and one adult male in his 70s was pronounced dead on the scene.

