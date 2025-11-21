Limited FAA bonuses ignite backlash from unions and lawmakers

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that only 776 air traffic controllers and technicians with perfect attendance during the government shutdown will receive $10,000 bonuses, leaving nearly 20,000 other workers out.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated, “These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown.”

The bonus checks will be sent to workers with perfect attendance during the shutdown and are expected to arrive by December 9.

Some controllers struggled financially during the shutdown, leading to delays at airports across the country.

President Trump suggested the bonuses for those who stayed on the job, but FAA officials have not announced plans to penalize those who missed work.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association union expressed concern that many dedicated workers were excluded from the recognition.

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen criticized the decision not to give bonuses to all workers who kept flights moving during the shutdown.

