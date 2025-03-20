Bank of England leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.50% with inflation still high

LONDON — (AP) — The Bank of England has kept its main U.K. interest rate unchanged at 4.50% even though the economy is barely growing and the nation faces more uncertainty in light of the tariff policies being enacted by the Trump administration in the U.S.

The decision Thursday by the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was widely expected, and comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve also kept interest rates unchanged.

The rate-setting panel has reduced the Bank of England’s main rate from a 16-year high of 5.25% by a quarter of a percentage on three occasions since last August, most recently in February, after inflation fell from multi-decade highs of over 10%.

However, inflation, at 3%, remains above the bank’s 2% target and is set to push higher in coming months, even without accounting for any tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

If it pursues this gradual approach, then it would cut again at its next meeting in May, when it will be armed with the bank's latest economic projections and Gov. Andrew Bailey next holds a press conference. The minutes accompanying Thursday's decision will give financial markets a better steer about whether a May cut is as nailed-on as many economists think.

The British economy, the sixth-largest, eked out modest growth of 0.1% in the fourth quarter, a hugely disappointing outcome for the new Labour government, which has made boosting growth its number one economic policy. Since the global financial crisis in 2008-9, the British economy's growth performance has been notably below its long-run average.

Critics say Treasury chief Rachel Reeves has been partly responsible for the gloomy economic news since Labour returned to power in July after 14 years, because she was overly downbeat when taking on her role and has since increased taxes, particularly on businesses.

