Life insurance payouts and coverage are highest in these states

Life insurance policies play a significant role in providing financial security for beneficiaries. Over $202 billion dollars is paid out over the course of a year in the United States, according to estimates from the American Council of Life Insurers. But the extent of these payouts and the prevalence of policies vary greatly depending on state.

To better understand these trends, SmartAsset examined life insurance data by state, examining average payouts, the number of policies in force per capita, and death benefits for the year 2022.

Key Findings

Life insurance payouts are highest per capita in Delaware. Relative to its population, the average life insurance payout in Delaware is $2,035 per person. Close to half of people have life insurance coverage at 0.469 policies per person—or approximately 484,000 policies in force. The average death benefit in Delaware is $250,000.

Nevada has the lowest life insurance payout per capita. At an estimated $532 per resident, the life insurance industry pays the least out to Nevada residents, who have 0.261 policies in place per person (fourth-lowest studywide). Arkansas has the next lowest payout-per-capita at $554.

There are nearly as many life insurance policies as people in this state. Alabama has the highest rate of people to be covered by life insurance, with an estimated 0.940 policies in place per state resident. By this metric, Louisiana has the second highest rate of life insurance coverage at 0.787 policies per person.

Less than one quarter of the population has a life insurance policy in three states. Oregon and Alaska are tied for the lowest rate of policies in force at 0.236 per person. Arizona has third lowest life insurance coverage at 0.242 policies per person. The payouts per person are also relatively low at $599, $638, and $606 per person per year, respectively.

Table showing top 15 states with highest average insurance payouts per capita. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 10 Highest Life Insurance Payouts Per Capita

States are ranked based on the average life insurance payout per state resident over one year.

Delaware

Dollars paid out per capita: $2,035

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.469

Total dollars paid out: $2.1 billion

Total number of policies in force: 484,000

Average death benefit: $250,000

Population: 1,031,890

Iowa

Dollars paid out per capita: $1,528

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.530

Total dollars paid out: $4.9 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1.7 million

Average death benefit: $160,000

Population: 3,207,004

Minnesota

Dollars paid out per capita: $1,394

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.436

Total dollars paid out: $8 billion

Total number of policies in force: 2.5 million

Average death benefit: $205,000

Population: 5,737,915

Connecticut

Dollars paid out per capita: $1,382

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.387

Total dollars paid out: $5 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1.4 million

Average death benefit: $287,000

Population: 3,617,176

Nebraska

Dollars paid out per capita: $1,011

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.505

Total dollars paid out: $2 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1 million

Average death benefit: $173,000

Population: 1,978,379

Michigan

Dollars paid out per capita: $927

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.359

Total dollars paid out: $9.3 billion

Total number of policies in force: 3.6 million

Average death benefit: $156,000

Population: 10,037,261

New Jersey

Dollars paid out per capita: $926

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.377

Total dollars paid out: $8.6 billion

Total number of policies in force: 3.5 million

Average death benefit: $284,000

Population: 9,290,841

Pennsylvania

Dollars paid out per capita: $903

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.463

Total dollars paid out: $11.7 billion

Total number of policies in force: 6 million

Average death benefit: $148,000

Population: 12,961,683

Massachusetts

Dollars paid out per capita: $857

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.329

Total dollars paid out: $6 billion

Total number of policies in force: 2.3 million

Average death benefit: $275,000

Population: 7,001,399

South Dakota

Dollars paid out per capita: $834

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.540

Total dollars paid out: $767 million

Total number of policies in force: 496,000

Average death benefit: $230,000

Population: 919,318

Bottom 10 Life Insurance Payouts Per Capita

States are ranked based on the average life insurance payout per state resident over one year.

Nevada

Dollars paid out per capita: $532

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.261

Total dollars paid out: $1.7 billion

Total number of policies in force: 833,000

Average death benefit: $221,000

Population: 3,194,176

Arkansas

Dollars paid out per capita: $554

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.489

Total dollars paid out: $1.7 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1.5 million

Average death benefit: $103,000

Population: 3,067,732

Idaho

Dollars paid out per capita: $560

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.278

Total dollars paid out: $1.1 billion

Total number of policies in force: 547,000

Average death benefit: $215,000

Population: 1,964,726

Oklahoma

Dollars paid out per capita: $567

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.345

Total dollars paid out: $2.3 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1.4 million

Average death benefit: $143,000

Population: 4,053,824

New Mexico

Dollars paid out per capita: $568

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.302

Total dollars paid out: $1.2 billion

Total number of policies in force: 639,000

Average death benefit: $124,000

Population: 2,114,371

California

Dollars paid out per capita: $570

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.264

Total dollars paid out: $22.2 billion

Total number of policies in force: 10.3 million

Average death benefit: $282,000

Population: 38,965,193

Montana

Dollars paid out per capita: $583

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.321

Total dollars paid out: $660 million

Total number of policies in force: 364,000

Average death benefit: $184,000

Population: 1,132,812

Georgia

Dollars paid out per capita: $589

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.481

Total dollars paid out: $6.5 billion

Total number of policies in force: 5.3 million

Average death benefit: $146,000

Population: 11,029,227

Kentucky

Dollars paid out per capita: $597

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.464

Total dollars paid out: $2.7 billion

Total number of policies in force: 2.1 million

Average death benefit: $103,000

Population: 4,526,154

Alaska

Dollars paid out per capita: $599

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.236

Total dollars paid out: $439 million

Total number of policies in force: 173,000

Average death benefit: $291,000

Population: 733,406

Top 10 Places With the Highest Rates of Life Insurance Coverage

States are ranked based on the number of life insurance policies in force per resident.

Alabama

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.940

Dollars paid out per capita: $666

Total dollars paid out: $3.4 billion

Total number of policies in force: 4.8 million

Average death benefit: $66,000

Population: 5,108,468

Louisiana

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.787

Dollars paid out per capita: $678

Total dollars paid out: $3.1 billion

Total number of policies in force: 3.6 million

Average death benefit: $85,000

Population: 4,573,749

Mississippi

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.680

Dollars paid out per capita: $612

Total dollars paid out: $1.8 billion

Total number of policies in force: 2 million

Average death benefit: $86,000

Population: 2,939,690

South Carolina

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.558

Dollars paid out per capita: $670

Total dollars paid out: $3.6 billion

Total number of policies in force: 3 million

Average death benefit: $105,000

Population: 5,373,555

South Dakota

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.540

Dollars paid out per capita: $834

Total dollars paid out: $767 million

Total number of policies in force: 496,000

Average death benefit: $230,000

Population: 919,318

Iowa

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.530

Dollars paid out per capita: $1,528

Total dollars paid out: $4.9 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1.7 million

Average death benefit: $160,000

Population: 3,207,004

Maryland

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.518

Dollars paid out per capita: $744

Total dollars paid out: $4.6 billion

Total number of policies in force: 3.2 million

Average death benefit: $145,000

Population: 6,180,253

Nebraska

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.505

Dollars paid out per capita: $1,011

Total dollars paid out: $2 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1 million

Average death benefit: $173,000

Population: 1,978,379

North Dakota

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.492

Dollars paid out per capita: $728

Total dollars paid out: $571 million

Total number of policies in force: 386,000

Average death benefit: $173,000

Population: 783,926

North Carolina

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.489

Dollars paid out per capita: $720

Total dollars paid out: $7.8 billion

Total number of policies in force: 5.3 million

Average death benefit: $133,000

Population: 10,835,491

Bottom 10 Places for Rate of Life Insurance Coverage

States are ranked based on the number of life insurance policies in force per resident.

Alaska

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.236

Dollars paid out per capita: $599

Total dollars paid out: $439 million

Total number of policies in force: 173,000

Average death benefit: $291,000

Population: 733,406

Oregon

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.236

Dollars paid out per capita: $638

Total dollars paid out: $2.7 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1 million

Average death benefit: $212,000

Population: 4,233,358

Arizona

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.242

Dollars paid out per capita: $606

Total dollars paid out: $4.5 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1.8 million

Average death benefit: $224,000

Population: 7,431,344

Nevada

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.261

Dollars paid out per capita: $532

Total dollars paid out: $1.7 billion

Total number of policies in force: 833,000

Average death benefit: $221,000

Population: 3,194,176

California

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.264

Dollars paid out per capita: $570

Total dollars paid out: $22.2 billion

Total number of policies in force: 10.3 million

Average death benefit: $282,000

Population: 38,965,193

Idaho

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.278

Dollars paid out per capita: $560

Total dollars paid out: $1.1 billion

Total number of policies in force: 547,000

Average death benefit: $215,000

Population: 1,964,726

New Mexico

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.302

Dollars paid out per capita: $568

Total dollars paid out: $1.2 billion

Total number of policies in force: 639,000

Average death benefit: $124,000

Population: 2,114,371

Maine

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.309

Dollars paid out per capita: $682

Total dollars paid out: $952 million

Total number of policies in force: 431,000

Average death benefit: $157,000

Population: 1,395,722

Montana

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.321

Dollars paid out per capita: $583

Total dollars paid out: $660 million

Total number of policies in force: 364,000

Average death benefit: $184,000

Population: 1,132,812

Colorado

Number of policies in force per capita: 0.323

Dollars paid out per capita: $630

Total dollars paid out: $3.7 billion

Total number of policies in force: 1.9 million

Average death benefit: $253,000

Population: 5,877,610

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) for 2022 for 42 states with available data. Per capita adjustments for this SmartAsset study are derived from U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.