Lego is scrapping a plan to make its bricks out of recycled materials.

On Monday, the Denmark-based company said it was calling off a plan to make Lego pieces out of polyethylene terephthalate taken from recycled bottles.

The company says that two years of testing found that the process didn’t actually reduce carbon emissions.

Lego has promised to make all its bricks from sustainable materials by the year 2032.

