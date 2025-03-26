The Latest: Trump overhauls US elections in new executive order, including proof of citizenship

Constitutional challenges are expected for President Donald Trump 's sweeping executive action to overhaul elections. Article I of the nation's founding charter gives states, not the federal government, authority over the "times, places and manner" of how elections are run.

National security is on the agenda as Trump's top intelligence officials brief House lawmakers on global threats amid fallout over their group text discussing airstrikes in Yemen.

The Supreme Court hears a new test of federal power in a major legal fight over $8 billion in annual subsidies for phone and internet services in schools, libraries and rural areas.

And people in Greenland appear cautiously relieved that Vice President JD Vance and his wife will limit their Friday trip to a U.S. military base, rather than appear uninvited at a public event.

Change in itinerary for JD Vance brings cautious relief for Greenland and Denmark

Greenland and Denmark appeared cautiously relieved early Wednesday by the news that Vance and his wife are changing their itinerary for their visit to Greenland Friday, reducing the likelihood that they will cross paths with residents angered by the Trump administration's attempts to annex the vast Arctic island, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The couple will now visit the U.S. Space Force outpost at Pituffik, on the northwest coast of Greenland, instead of Usha Vance's previously announced solo trip to the Avannaata Qimussersu dogsled race in Sisimiut.

The vice president's decision to visit a U.S. military base in Greenland has removed the risk of violating potential diplomatic taboos by sending a delegation to another country without an official invitation. But Vance has also criticized longstanding European allies for relying on military support from the United States, openly antagonizing partners in ways that have generated concerns about the reliability of the U.S.

The so-called “Big Six” meet at Treasury to discuss Trump-era tax cuts

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with the so-called “Big 6” group at U.S. Treasury Tuesday

The group includes White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Majority Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

A Treasury readout of the meeting states that the group discussed permanently extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“I am dedicated to working with Congress in making permanent President Trump’s historic tax cuts and reviving the American dream,” Bessent said in a statement. “Today’s productive meeting gives me confidence that a swift timeframe is achievable.“

Trump’s executive order on elections is far-reaching. But will it actually stick?

Trump's executive order seeking broad changes to how elections are run in the U.S. is vast in scope and holds the potential to reorder the voting landscape across the country, even as it faces almost certain litigation.

He wants to require voters to show proof that they are U.S. citizens before they can register for federal elections, count only mail or absentee ballots received by Election Day, set new rules for voting equipment and prohibit non-U.S. citizens from being able to donate in certain elections.

A basic question underlying the sweeping actions he signed Tuesday: Can he do it, given that the Constitution gives wide leeway to the states to develop their own election procedures? Here are some of the main points of the executive order and questions it raises.

