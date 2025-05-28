The Latest: Trump administration to cut $100 million in federal contracts for Harvard

The Trump administration has asked federal agencies to cancel contracts with Harvard University worth about $100 million, intensifying the president's clash with the nation's oldest and wealthiest university.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's campaign against the legal profession hit another setback Tuesday as a federal judge struck down an executive order that sought to sanction one of the country's most prestigious law firms.

Musk is ‘disappointed’ in Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax cut and spending bill

Elon Musk, who's been leading the Republican president's effort to cut government spending, said the bill increases the deficit and undermines his cost-cutting work at the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk told CBS News in an interview set to air Sunday.

The House-passed bill would extend expiring tax cuts Trump enacted during in his first term and increase spending on the military and border enforcement. Some savings would come from proposed changes to Medicaid and the food stamp program.

The Congressional Budget Office said the tax provisions would increase federal deficits by $3.8 trillion over the decade.

The “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” still needs to be passed by the Senate before Trump can sign it into law.

Said Musk, “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

UN nuclear watchdog chief says ‘jury is still out’ on Iran-US talks

The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog was speaking Wednesday about negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, but described the continuing negotiations a good sign.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, described himself as being in near-daily conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as talking to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Middle East envoy.

Grossi acknowledged one of his deputies was in Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian officials identified the official as Massimo Aparo, the head of the IAEA’s safeguards arm. That’s the division that sends inspectors into Iran to monitor its program, which now enriches uranium up to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

“For the moment, the jury is still out. We don’t know whether there’s going to be an agreement or not,” Grossi told journalists attending a weeklong seminar at the agency in Vienna.

US stops scheduling visa interviews for foreign students while it expands social media vetting

The State Department has halted the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students hoping to study in the U.S. while it prepares to expand the screening of their activity on social media, officials said.

A U.S. official said Tuesday the suspension is intended to be temporary and does not apply to applicants who already had scheduled their visa interviews. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal administration document.

A cable signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and obtained by The Associated Press says the State Department plans to issue guidance on expanded social media vetting.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consulate sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor visa appointment capacity” until the guidance is issued, the cable says.

The move, first reported by Politico, is the latest in the Trump administration's crackdown on international students.

Trump’s campaign against law firms dealt another setback as judge blocks executive order

Trump's campaign against the legal profession hit another setback Tuesday as a federal judge struck down an executive order that sought to sanction one of the country's most prestigious law firms.

The ruling in favor of WilmerHale marks the third time this month that a federal judge in Washington has deemed Trump's series of law firm executive orders to be unconstitutional and permanently barred their enforcement.

The firm applauded the ruling from Leon, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush.

The ruling was similar to one from Friday by a different judge that rejected a Trump edict against the firm of Jenner & Block and another one from earlier in the month in favor of the firm Perkins Coie. Taken together, the decisions have marked a blunt repudiation of Trump's actions, which the law firms have called an affront to the legal system and inconsistent with the foundational principle that lawyers can represent clients or causes without government reprisal.

Trump administration moves to cut $100 million in federal contracts for Harvard

The Trump administration asked federal agencies Tuesday to cancel contracts with Harvard University worth about $100 million, intensifying the president's clash with the nation's oldest and wealthiest university.

The government already has canceled more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants for the Ivy League school, which has pushed back on the administration's demands for changes to several of its policies.

A letter sent Tuesday from the General Services Administration, which oversees contracting and real estate for the federal government, directed agencies to review contracts with the university and seek alternate arrangements.

The New York Times first reported on the letter.

