The Latest: Trump calls for more Gaza aid during meeting with UK's prime minister

President Donald Trump on Monday used his luxury golf course on Scotland's southeastern coast to host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, mixing critical discussions on the deepening food crisis in Gaza, Russia's war in Ukraine and tariff rates with boasts about the property's opulence.

Trump suggested a major recalibration of U.S. policy toward Gaza. He said Israel "has a lot of responsibility" for what's happening but is hampered by what its actions might mean for the prospects of Israeli hostages Hamas has been holding since it attacked Israel in 2023.

“I think Israel can do a lot,” Trump said. He added that when next speaking to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he’d insist, “I want them to make sure they get the food.”Other news we’re following today:

Here's the latest:

America250 kicks off ‘Our American Story’ in nation’s capital

America250 kicked off “Our American Story” Monday with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and one of its most storied athletes, NFL Hall of Fame member Darrell Green.

Speaking on the Mall with the U.S. Capitol Building in the background, America250 Chair Rosie Rios said the organization would be collecting the stories of Americans “from Guam to Alaska, Fairbanks to Philadelphia, and everywhere in between.”

America250’s mission is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Rios said people could nominate unsung heroes on the organization’s webpage. The goal is to interview thousands of people.

The archives and videos will be preserved at the Library of Congress, said Rios, treasury secretary during the Barack Obama administration.

The “spirit of the American story is when a little peanut like me, under five-foot-nine, would have the opportunity to go to college, have the opportunity to play a childhood game, the opportunity to play that childhood game as a professional for 20 years and, as the mayor said, to meet my wife in this beautiful city and to be here for now, 42 years in the nation’s capital,” said Green, who played cornerback for Washington’s NFL team.

Trump says he ended friendship with Epstein because he ‘stole people that worked for me’

Trump said Monday that he ended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and threw the now-disgraced financier out of his private club in Florida after Epstein betrayed him more than once by hiring people who had worked for him.

“He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again,’” Trump said at his golf property in Turnberry, Scotland. “He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata.”

Trump did not say what his employees did or where they worked, and the White House declined further comment.

But the White House had previously offered a different explanation for the falling-out.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said in a statement last week: “The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep.”

Wall Street kicks off a week of potential flashpoints with a whisper

U.S. stocks coasted to a quiet finish to begin a week full of potentially market-moving events.

The S&P 500 edged up by less than 0.1% on Monday to set an all-time high for a sixth straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3% to its own record.

Stocks held steady after the U.S.-European Union agreed on a trade deal framework.

Still to come are Big Tech profit reports, a Wednesday decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other highly anticipated updates.

Trump has demanded the Fed cut interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he wants more data about how Trump’s tariffs are affecting the economy and inflation before the Fed makes its next move.

▶Read more about the week ahead on Wall Street

Trump moves to lift visa restrictions for Argentina in a boost to his right-wing ally

The United States and Argentina have announced they are working on a plan to allow Argentine tourists to again travel to the U.S. without a visa.

It could take two to three years to happen, but the Trump administration's move to kick-start the process marks a show of support for President Javier Milei, its staunchest ally in South America.

The gesture comes during a visit by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to Buenos Aires for meetings with Milei.

Noem signed a statement of intent alongside Security Minister Patricia Bullrich in Milei's office.

Israel’s leader claims no one in Gaza is starving, but data and witnesses disagree

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says no one in Gaza is starving:

“We enable humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza – otherwise, there would be no Gazans.”

Trump said Monday he disagrees, noting images of emaciated people: "Those children look very hungry."

Under international pressure, Israel over the weekend announced airdrops and other measures to allow more aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

But people there say little or nothing has changed, and Israel has not said how long its measures would last.

▶Read more about the aid crisis in Gaza

Trump administration goes after Duke over alleged racial preferences

The Trump administration has ordered Duke University to form a “merit and civil rights committee” to find and remove any racial preferences in its hiring and admissions policies.

The Education Department and the Department of Health and Human Services issued the demand Monday in a letter accusing the private university of “vile racism” in the form of affirmative action. It alludes to allegations of racial preferences at Duke, its medical school and its health system that, if substantiated, make Duke “unfit for any further financial relationship with the federal government.”

Duke did not immediately provide comment.

The Education Department separately opened an investigation into the Duke Law Journal over allegations that it gave an advantage to prospective editors from underrepresented groups. The department is investigating it as a potential violation of antidiscrimination laws.

Schumer calls for a surge in food and humanitarian aid to Gaza

The Senate’s Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, is calling for the Trump administration and the Israeli government to address starvation in the Gaza Strip, saying reports from the region “underscore the dire human cost of this ongoing conflict that cannot be ignored.”

Schumer, who is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the U.S., has been openly critical of how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has conducted the war. Yet he urged all parties Monday to work toward a ceasefire and said recent actions by the Israeli government to lift some aid restrictions are "a step forward."

The New York senator also said that a ceasefire deal could lead to the release of the 58 hostages held by Hamas, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

“Since the start of this war, I have long said that Israel has a right to defend itself and end Hamas’ brutal rule in Gaza, yet how it does so matters,” he said.

Senate majority leader accuses Democrats of ‘historic level of obstruction’

The push for speedy Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nominees is coming to a head this week, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune started it off with a fiery floor speech aimed at his Democratic colleagues.

The South Dakota Republican threatened to keep senators in Washington for confirmation votes beyond the end of the week, when they are scheduled to start a monthlong recess.

He said Democrats “can continue with this historic and unprecedented levels of obstructionism or they can work with us to get some of these things, some of them done.”

Thune is caught between demands from Trump that the Senate quickly confirm nominees, particularly many ambassadors who are personal friends of the president, and Senate Democrats who have sought to show their resistance to the Trump administration by objecting to quick confirmations, even for nominees who are relatively uncontroversial.

NASA expects to lose a fifth of its workforce to voluntary separation programs

Nearly 4,000 employees are set to leave the space agency by the start of next year, NASA spokesperson Cheryl Warner said in a statement.

She said the agency is streamlining as it works toward goals like exploring the moon and Mars, keeping safety a top priority.

About 3,000 employees opted into a new round of deferred resignation, early retirement and voluntary separation programs offered this summer. About 870 accepted deferred resignations offered earlier this year.

While the numbers are subject to change, the agency projects its workforce will be downsized to about 14,000 employees.

Last week, more than 300 current and former NASA employees signed a letter objecting to changes at the agency, including cuts to research and staffing.

Ghislaine Maxwell urges the Supreme Court to take up her criminal case

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell filed a final written brief urging the Supreme Court to take up her criminal case, though the justices aren’t scheduled to review the appeal before late September.

Maxwell is the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy and well-connected financier who killed himself in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. She was convicted in 2021 on charges that she helped Epstein sexually abuse underage girls and is serving a long prison sentence.

Maxwell is appealing her conviction, based on the government’s pledge years ago that any potential Epstein coconspirators would not be charged. Epstein struck a deal with federal prosecutors in 2008 that shifted his case to Florida state court, where he pleaded guilty to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution.

In a statement, her lawyer David Oscar Markus said Maxwell was appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to Trump to “recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted.”

Senate Democrats call for release of Ghislaine Maxwell interviews

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, is calling on the Department of Justice to release transcripts and recordings of the interviews it conducted last week with Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein.

Although Democrats on the committee have no power to force the release of the interviews, they are trying to keep the pressure on Trump’s administration to disclose more information.

The issue has become a wedge in Trump’s political base, sparking some of his supporters to criticize how the administration has reneged on promises for complete disclosure of the investigation into Epstein for sex trafficking.

In the letter, which was also signed by Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, the senators call last week’s interviews “another tactic to distract from DOJ’s failure to fulfill Attorney General Bondi’s commitment that the American people would see ‘the full Epstein files.’”

They are noting that it was unusual and concerning to have Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche conduct the interviews, rather than prosecutors versed in the case. They also asked the Justice Department to pledge it would not offer Maxwell a pardon for her participation in the interviews.

Vance says Trump wants ‘full transparency’ in Epstein case

Asked about Epstein during an appearance in his home state of Ohio, Vice President JD Vance said the government isn’t hiding the files.

Vance said Trump asked the attorney general to release all “credible information,” but the process “takes time.”

The Justice Department recently said it wouldn’t release any more information in the case but, at Trump’s direction, has for grand jury transcripts to be made public. One judge has denied that request while a second judge has yet to rule.

Vance said Trump, who was an acquaintance of Epstein before they had a falling out, wants “full transparency” in the case. Vance alleged that prior administrations went “easy on this guy.”

Judge blocks Trump administration’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood

A federal judge on Monday said Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide must continue to be reimbursed for Medicaid funding as the nation's largest abortion provider fights Trump's administration over efforts to defund the organization in his signature tax legislation.

The new order replaces a previous edict handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston last week.

Talwani initially granted a preliminary injunction specifically blocking the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood members that didn’t provide abortion care or didn’t meet a threshold of at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a given year.

Trump praises en

vironmentalist King Charles III

Trump said he’s a “big fan” of the king, who will be his host at Windsor Castle during a state visit to the U.K. in September.

On a visit to golf courses the Trump family owns in Scotland, Trump praised the beauty of the country where his mother was born. But he said there was one blot on the landscape: the turbines of Britain’s burgeoning wind power industry, which Trump called “ugly monsters.”

The king is a champion of renewable energy — and, as monarch, owns some of the seabed around Britain on which offshore turbines stand.

Trump said the king “is an environmentalist … He wants clean air, clean water,” adding that, “I’m all for it.”

Trump says he doesn’t draw — except for charity

Questions from reporters prompted an extended digression into the Jeffrey Epstein case as Starmer sat quietly at Trump’s side.

Asked about a Wall Street Journal report that said he allegedly drew a picture in a birthday letter for Jeffrey Epstein years ago, Trump said, “I don’t do drawings, I’m not a drawing person.”

He said he would make exceptions for charity — sketching buildings — but insisted, “I don’t do drawings of women.”

The Journal report says the letter signed by Trump included a provocative drawing of a woman.

Trump dismisses the idea of meeting with Putin

When asked by a reporter about a proposed in-person meeting with Putin, Trump said, “I’m not so interested in talking anymore.”

“He talks with such nice conversation, such respectful and nice conversations,” Trump said. “And then, people die the following night with a missile going into a town and hitting.”

Trump dials back criticism of Fed

Although he’s left no doubt that he wants lower interest rates, Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell lacked some of his recent vitriol.

“I’m not going to say anything bad,” he said. “We’re doing so well, even without the rate cut.”

Trump met Powell at the Fed headquarters last week, where he criticized the cost of renovations. The president has used the issue as a political cudgel as he pushes for lower rates.

“A smart person would cut,” Trump said, adding that Powell “leaves very soon.” Powell’s term ends next May.

Trump looking forward to September state visit to UK

The president reflected on how his unprecedented second state visit, scheduled for later this year, has never been done and reminisced about his last state visit in 2019 during his first term.

“It was one of the most beautiful evenings I’ve ever seen,” Trump said of his first visit.

As he spoke about the pomp and ceremony of the evening, he said to Starmer, “Nobody does it like you people.”

Starmer, too, pointed out how the nation had never invited a U.S. president for a second state visit.

“You can imagine just how special that’s going to be,” Starmer said.

US-China trade talks have begun in Stockholm, China’s state media says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading the U.S. team in the negotiations, while Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is leading the Chinese delegation.

The two sides earlier agreed to a truce in the trade war, and this time are expected to work toward a more lasting deal that may address the trade imbalance and possibly prepare for a summit between their presidents.

Trump suggests Israel has responsibility for improving humanitarian aid in Gaza

He said that Israel “has a lot of responsibility” for what is happening, but said the country is hampered by considerations of the remaining hostages it wants to see kept alive and freed.

“I think Israel can do a lot,” Trump said, without offering more information.

Trump says US will boost aid to Gaza

There was little in the way of specifics, but Trump said during a meeting with Starmer that “we’re going to set up food centers.”

He said, “We want to help,” and “we have to get the kids fed.”

Earlier in the day, Trump expressed annoyance that the U.S. hadn’t received more credit for previous rounds of humanitarian aid.

Trump says he’s only going to give Russia 10 to 12 more days to reach peace

The president was asked to clarify after he said earlier Monday that he would shorten his 50-day window for Russia to reach peace with Ukraine.

Trump said there was “no reason in waiting.”

“We just don’t see any progress being made,” he added.

Trump says he will shorten deadline for Russia to reach peace in Ukraine

Two weeks ago, the president said he would give Russia and Ukraine just 50 days to make a deal to end the war. Now, Trump said, he’s going to reduce that time to a “lesser number.”

“I think I already know the answer, what’s going to happen,” he said, expressing skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to reach an agreement.

Trump repeated his criticism of Putin for talking about ending the war, only to continue bombarding Ukraine.

“And I say, that’s not the way to do it,” Trump said. He added that “I’m disappointed in President Putin.”

Trump disagrees with Israeli leader’s claim that there’s ‘no starvation in Gaza’

The president, when asked if he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about hunger in Gaza, said, “I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”

Netanyahu on Sunday said, “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Starmer, standing next to Trump, said, “We’ve got to get that ceasefire” in Gaza and called it “a desperate situation.”

Trump said the two will talk about the humanitarian situation in Gaza when they meet inside.

