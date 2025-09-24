The Latest: 2 detainees killed and another critically injured after shooting at ICE facility

A shooter with a rifle opened fire from a nearby roof onto a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement location in Dallas on Wednesday, killing two detainees and wounding another before taking his own life, authorities said.

The exact motivation of the attack was not immediately known. The FBI said at a morning news conference that ammunition found at the scene contained anti-ICE messaging. The head of the agency, Kash Patel, released a photo on social media that shows a bullet containing the words “ANTI-ICE” written in what appears to be marker.“

The shooter fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a release.

The detainee who survived was in critical condition at a hospital, DHS said.

Trump adds Presidential Walk of Fame to the White House

The Republican president has hung framed portraits of every American president on the wall along a covered walkway that connects the White House residence and the West Wing, and overlooks the Rose Garden.

But for Joe Biden, Trump hung a portrait of an autopen signing the Democrat’s name on a piece of paper instead of a headshot.

Trump said in a recent interview that he would do this.

Trump has long alleged that Biden’s White House relied on an autopen to sign key documents and he has cast doubt on their validity.

Rubio urges Russian counterpart to move to resolve war

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told his Russian counterpart that Moscow must take “meaningful steps toward a durable resolution” of the war in Ukraine, the State Department says.

In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Rubio also reiterated President Donald Trump’s “call for the killing to stop,” the department said in a statement.

Their closed-door sit-down came a day after Trump announced a major shift, saying he believed Ukraine could win the war and retake all of the territory that Russia has occupied.

Trump’s comments on social media Tuesday came after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

McConnell praises Trump on Ukraine, says ‘the world is watching’

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former majority leader, is praising Trump for his support of Ukraine and says he wants his administration to “act accordingly.”

Trump said Tuesday that he believes Ukraine can win back the territory it lost to Russia, a stark shift after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Kentucky Republican, a staunch supporter of Ukraine and frequent critic of Trump, said in a statement Wednesday that “the world is watching to see if President Trump’s Administration translates his rhetoric into action.”

McConnell said that senior Defense Department officials will undermine Trump’s efforts to end the war if they continue to blame NATO allies for provoking Russia or limit financial assistance to Ukraine.

“The Commander-in-Chief should not tolerate such freelance policymaking that weakens his leverage and undercuts investments in peace through strength,” McConnell said.

Serbian president condemns ‘sick expression of joy’ by some at Charlie Kirk’s killing

In remarks to the U.N. General Assembly, Serbian President Alexsandar Vucic said reaction to the conservative activist’s assassination was demarcated “less by ideological but much more by emotional hate driven differences.”

“Such a development devastates in a deepest and clearest way the world political community much more than conflicts with clear and visible actors,” Vucic said, remarking on how such an event can evoke such strong reactions across the globe.

Kirk was assassinated during a Sept. 10 event at Utah Valley University. Trump and other administration leaders gathered Sunday at a memorial service, where other speakers noted the worldwide reaction to Kirk’s death.

Rubio, Lavrov meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly after Trump’s surprise shift on Russia-Ukraine war

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have sat down for closed-door talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly just a day after President Donald Trump’s surprising shift on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio, Lavrov and their staffs sat silently and unsmiling on opposite sides of a large conference table as they posed for photographs Wednesday ahead of the meeting in a midtown Manhattan hotel.

The discussion followed Trump’s unusually blunt criticism of Russia’s military prowess in his General Assembly speech on Tuesday and then a social media post in which he said he believed Ukraine could win the war and retake all of the territory that Russia has occupied.

Trump had previously suggested that Ukraine would never be able to reclaim all the territory that Russia has occupied since 2014 and would have to make concessions for the war to end.

Cabinet officials and senior staff to attend Rose Garden dinner

Trump is hosting another event in an iconic space that he's rebranded as the "Rose Garden Club" after renovating it with a new stone patio.

The guest list was shared by a White House official who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. He previously welcomed Republican lawmakers this month.

FBI says it’s investigating the shooting at a Dallas ICE facility as ‘an act of targeted violence’

“Early evidence that we’ve seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that were anti-ICE in nature,” said Joe Rothrock, special agent in charge of the Dallas field office.

Anti-abortion group putting money into flipping US Senate seats

SBA Pro-Life America and its Women Speak Out political action committee said Wednesday they plan to spend a total of $9 million backing anti-abortion candidates in next year’s U.S. Senate races in Georgia and Michigan.

Both seats are now held by Democrats. The one in Michigan will be open in the election and the group wants to oust Democratic Sen. Joe Osoff in Georgia.

SBA spokesperson Kelsey Pritchard said a similar announcement on spending on a third battleground state will come next week.

The organization spent a total of about $13 million on independent political expenditures combined in 2022 and 2024 federal elections.

Trump’s touting of an unproven autism drug surprised many, including the doctor who proposed it

When President Trump's administration announced it would repurpose an old, generic drug as a new treatment for autism, it came as a surprise to many experts — including the physician who suggested the idea to the nation's top health officials.

Dr. Richard Frye told The Associated Press he'd been talking with federal regulators about developing his own customized version of the drug for children with autism, assuming more research would be required.

“So we were kinda surprised that they were just approving it right out of the gate without more studies or anything,” said Frye, an Arizona-based child neurologist who has a book and online education business focused on the experimental treatment.

It's another example of the haphazard rollout of the Trump administration's Monday announcement on autism, which critics say has elevated an unproven drug that needs far more study before being approved as a credible treatment for the complex brain disease.

Trump’s Rose Garden Club: A lavish new hangout for political allies and business elites

Washington's hottest new club has everything — Cabinet secretaries, a new stone patio, food from the White House kitchen and even a playlist curated by President Trump.

But good luck getting a spot on the guest list. So far, only some of the president's political allies, business executives and administration officials have been invited.

In Trump's remake of the White House, the Rose Garden is now the Rose Garden Club, with the iconic lawn outside the Oval Office transformed into a taxpayer-supported imitation of the patio at Mar-a-Lago, the president's private Florida resort.

Trump debuted the name during his first formal dinner there this month and has included it on his official public schedule, too. He’s set to host another event Wednesday evening.

Trump’s Ukraine comments at the UN came after recent Orthodox patriarch meeting

When President Trump and Vice President JD Vance met at the White House a week ago with Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, they heard a strong defense of Ukraine.

Bartholomew, considered first among equals among Orthodox patriarchs, is strongly pro-Ukraine and in 2019 recognized an independent Orthodox church there. That fueled a breach with the Russian Orthodox Church, which claims Ukraine as part of its church territory and which strongly supports the Russian war effort.

Bartholomew said after his Sept. 15 meeting with Trump that he spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and “about the thousands of victims, about the destruction, about the kidnapped children, about all these tragic events that wound the conscience of humanity,” according to the Orthodox Observer website.

Bartholomew also met with Zelenskyy at the U.N. on Monday in a show of support.

Detainees among those shot at an ICE facility in Dallas, authorities say

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News that no ICE agents were injured.

“We believe he was shooting at law enforcement and detainees from an apartment building,” McLaughlin said. ”Detainees were among the victims of the shooting.”

The shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, federal authorities said.

3 people shot at immigration facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead, official says

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday and said the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Lyons said of those who were shot. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”

Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and a third person died at the scene after the shooting, Dallas police spokesperson Officer Jonathan E. Maner said in an email.

Officers responded to a call to assist an officer on North Stemmons Freeway around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and the preliminary investigation determined that a person opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building, Maner said. The investigation is ongoing and a briefing was expected later in the day.

Iranian president says Israeli and US attacks dealt ‘grievous blow’ to trust

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s comments Wednesday at the U.N. marked the first time he’s spoken in a global forum since the 12-day Israel-Iran war over the summer that saw the assassination of many of the Islamic Republic’s highest military and political leaders.

Pezeshkian is in New York as series of crippling U.N. sanctions loom over Tehran if it doesn’t make a deal with European leaders by Saturday. But before even landing in New York, any diplomatic efforts by Pezeshkian and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi were overshadowed when the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei ,rejected any direct nuclear talks with the U.S.

The comments also come as satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press show Iran has begun rebuilding targeted missile-production sites. A key component is likely still missing — the large mixers needed to produce solid fuel for the weapons.

Zelenskyy says the world is in ‘the most destructive arms race in history’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments to at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday came a day after he met with President Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine’s efforts and criticized Russia.

Trump said Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from the U.S. leader's repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.

Zelenskyy called on the international community to act against Russia now, asserting that Vladimir Putin wants to expand his war in Europe.

Trump is earning lower marks on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, poll shows

About 4 in 10, 37%, of U.S. adults approve of the way Trump is handling the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, down slightly from the 44% who approved in March, according to the most recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Slightly fewer Republicans approve of how Trump is handling the conflict — 72%, compared with 82% of Republicans who approved of the way Trump was handling the issue in March. Democrats are also slightly less likely to approve: 9% now, down from 14% in March.

Despite this, Trump’s approval on foreign policy has been steady. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults approve, in line with April.

Trump’s lowest issues among Republicans: Trade and health care, polling shows

Only about 7 in 10 Republicans approve of Trump's approach to trade negotiations with other countries and health care — marking the lowest issue ratings among his base, according to the most recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Americans overall aren’t thrilled about how he’s handling these issues, either. Only about one-third of U.S. adults approve of how Trump is handling either trade negotiations with other countries or health care. These have been steadily low in recent AP-NORC polls but roughly track with Trump’s overall approval. They were also similarly low in his first term.

About 6 in 10 U.S. adults say Trump has "gone too far" when it comes to imposing new tariffs on other countries. That includes about 9 in 10 Democrats but also roughly 6 in 10 independents and 3 in 10 Republicans. Very few Americans, including Republicans, want Trump to go further on imposing tariffs.

Bessent says the US is discussing $20 billion swap line with Argentina

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on social media site X on Wednesday morning that the U.S. is ready to repurchase Argentina’s debt bonds, is in negotiations with Argentinian officials for a $20 billion swap line with the country’s central bank and is undergoing other actions to bolster Argentina’s economy in the midst of severe volatility in the country’s financial markets.

This comes after President Trump gave libertarian Argentinian President Javier Milei his “full backing and endorsement” Tuesday. Argentina at the end of October heads into crucial congressional midterms.

Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have criticized the move as a bailout for a close personal friend of Trump.

Trump is weaker on the economy with independents, new polling shows

The economy is often a fraught point for presidents, and there are indications that Americans continue to be concerned about the country's economic state, according to the most recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Just 37% of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s handling of the economy. That’s down slightly from August, when 43% approved, but broadly in line with his overall approval.

The economy is a particularly weak issue for Trump among independents. Only about 2 in 10 independents approve of how Trump is handling the economy, much lower than the share who approve of his handling of border security and crime.

In Trump's first term, closer to half of U.S. adults approved of his handling of the economy. This height of his success on this issue came at the beginning of 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic sparked an economic downturn.

Hillary Clinton ‘welcomes’ Trump’s shift on the Russia-Ukraine war

Clinton dealt with Russian President Vladimir Putin when she was secretary of state in the Obama administration.

She was asked about Trump's turnabout during a wide-ranging interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and said, “I welcomed what the president said.”

Usually a Trump critic, Clinton said his comments suggested he’s “coming to grips” with the fact that Putin doesn’t respond to rhetoric.

“He only responds to strength,” she said.

Trump said Tuesday he now believes Ukraine can win back all the territory it has lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from his past calls for Ukraine to concede the land to end the war.

Trump’s biggest strengths are border security and crime

Trump has turned border security into a strength of his second term, a sharp reversal from his first term in office.

Most Americans approve of Trump's approach to border security. He gets higher marks on that than on his handling of the presidency overall or other issues that had previously been top strengths, including immigration and crime. This has also emerged as a unique strength of his second term. Only about 4 in 10 U.S. adults approved of Trump's approach to border security in 2019, during which time Trump was focused on securing funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

His approval on immigration is slightly lower than it was early in his second term, but it remains a bit higher than his overall job approval.

Trump’s strongest issues have changed from first term, poll finds

President Trump’s second-term strengths look different from his first, according to new polling.

Once strengthened by economic issues, Trump's approval is now relatively low on the economy — and he's leaning on his stronger issues of crime, border security and immigration. Concerns about the economy and immigration helped propel him to the White House, but polling over the past year shows Americans' faith in the Republican president's handling of the economy is low — particularly among independents — and his approval on immigration has fallen slightly.

Now, Trump's strongest issues are border security and crime, but there were signs of potential weakness on crime in the most recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Ukrainians cautious after Trump shifts his stance, saying they can win the war against Russia

Ukrainians were cautious Wednesday in their response to a surprise pivot in U.S. President Donald Trump's views on their prospects for defeating Russia's invasion, after he said they could win the three-year war and retake land captured by Moscow.

Some Ukrainians expressed hope that Trump’s words would be backed up by concrete support for Ukraine in Washington, while others were wary about the American president’s unpredictability.

Russian officials, meanwhile, said developments on the battlefield showed Ukraine is unable to reclaim the occupied territory and dismissed Trump’s description of Russia as a “paper tiger.”

“Russia isn’t a tiger, it’s more associated with a bear,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “There are no paper bears. Russia is a real bear.”

▶ Read more about the Russia-Ukraine war

