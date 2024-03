The City of Kissimmee is set to host the annual Kowtown Festival in celebration of the city’s 141st birthday.

The family-friendly event takes place Saturday, March 23, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

Organizers say the festival will feature live entertainment, food, exhibitors, a petting zoo, and much more.

Admission to the event is free.

