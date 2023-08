School attendance has been dropping at record rates ever since the pandemic.

An AP/Stanford University report found that more than 25% of school students were “chronically absent” - defined as missing more than 10% of school days - during the 2022-23 school year.

Pre-pandemic, roughly 15% of students were chronically absent - a difference of more than 6.5 million students.

Alaska (48.6%) and New Mexico (40.4%) saw the highest rates of chronic absenteeism.





