Judge rules ‘thumbs up’ emoji counts as legally binding agreement

It turns out emojis carry a lot more legal weight than one might think.

A judge in Saskatchewan, Canada has ruled that a “thumbs up” emoji counts as a legally binding agreement, according to the Court of King’s Bench.

The ruling, handed down on Friday, came as the result of a lawsuit filed by a grain buyer who claimed a local farmer had responded to a texted request for product with a “thumbs up” emoji – but then failed to deliver.

Although the farmer claimed the emoji was only meant to acknowledge receipt of the request, the judge saw it differently – and ordered him to pay the buyer $82,000, according to the court.

©2023 Cox Media Group