Instructor crashes car into Colorado driving school

By Laurel Lee
Car through driver instructor building

Car through driver instructor building. (From the Lakewood Police Department.)

A Colorado driving instructor is out of a job after he crashed his car into the school that employed him.

The incident happened Tuesday as the unidentified instructor arrived at the Community Driving School in Lakewood for his second day on the job, police say.

After he apparently lost control of his vehicle, several people had to “dive out of harm’s way” to avoid being struck, says a rep for the Lakewood Police Department.

One person suffered a minor injury in the crash, the spokesperson says.

Community Driving School owner Steve Rohman says the instructor, who was cited in the crash, has been fired.

