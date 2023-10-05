I-4 through Osceola County is getting a $4 billion makeover

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a $4 billion spending plan to upgrade Interstate 4 in Osceola County.

The project will reconstruct I-4 to add auxiliary lanes and two special use lanes in both directions, and will begin construction in late 2024.

Additionally, the I-4/State Road 33 interchange will be getting a facelift starting in late 2024.

These projects will improve safety and travel time in one of the most congested segments of I-4.

