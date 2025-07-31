How much house $1 million buys you in Pensacola

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Pensacola. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

5450 N Shore Rd, Pensacola

- Price: $999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,610

- Price per square foot: $383

- See 5450 N Shore Rd, Pensacola on Redfin.com

431 E Zarragossa St Unit B, Pensacola

- Price: $999,800

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $333

- See 431 E Zarragossa St Unit B, Pensacola on Redfin.com

14500 River Rd #101, Pensacola

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,371

- Price per square foot: $421

- See 14500 River Rd #101, Pensacola on Redfin.com

16787 Perdido Key Dr Unit C202, Pensacola

- Price: $998,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,364

- Price per square foot: $731

- See 16787 Perdido Key Dr Unit C202, Pensacola on Redfin.com

13936 Playa Way, Pensacola

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,382

- Price per square foot: $417

- See 13936 Playa Way, Pensacola on Redfin.com

1619 E De Soto St, Pensacola

- Price: $990,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,316

- Price per square foot: $298

- See 1619 E De Soto St, Pensacola on Redfin.com

2043 Crown Pointe Blvd, Pensacola

- Price: $988,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,156

- Price per square foot: $458

- See 2043 Crown Pointe Blvd, Pensacola on Redfin.com

522 W Belmont St, Pensacola

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,685

- Price per square foot: $363

- See 522 W Belmont St, Pensacola on Redfin.com

14500 River Rd #406, Perdido Key

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,434

- Price per square foot: $400

- See 14500 River Rd #406, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

16785 Perdido Key Dr #308, Pensacola

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,763

- Price per square foot: $553

- See 16785 Perdido Key Dr #308, Pensacola on Redfin.com

13601 Perdido Key Dr Unit W1D, Perdido Key

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,738

- Price per square foot: $560

- See 13601 Perdido Key Dr Unit W1D, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

13601 Perdido Key Dr Unit 1D, Perdido Key

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,738

- Price per square foot: $560

- See 13601 Perdido Key Dr Unit 1D, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

856 Sailfish Ct, Pensacola

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,737

- Price per square foot: $347

- See 856 Sailfish Ct, Pensacola on Redfin.com

17 S Palafox Pl #208, Pensacola

- Price: $950,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,251

- Price per square foot: $759

- See 17 S Palafox Pl #208, Pensacola on Redfin.com

300 W Gonzalez St, Pensacola

- Price: $949,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,546

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 300 W Gonzalez St, Pensacola on Redfin.com

10165 Noriega Ln, Pensacola

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,991

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 10165 Noriega Ln, Pensacola on Redfin.com

1700 Scenic Hwy #604, Pensacola

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,303

- Price per square foot: $412

- See 1700 Scenic Hwy #604, Pensacola on Redfin.com

1519 E Desoto St, Pensacola

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,887

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 1519 E Desoto St, Pensacola on Redfin.com

880 Paradise Beach Cir, Pensacola

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,432

- Price per square foot: $380

- See 880 Paradise Beach Cir, Pensacola on Redfin.com

13599 Perdido Key Dr Unit T9A, Perdido Key

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,756

- Price per square foot: $526

- See 13599 Perdido Key Dr Unit T9A, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

8926 Salt Grass Dr, Pensacola

- Price: $924,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,882

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 8926 Salt Grass Dr, Pensacola on Redfin.com

8844 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,722

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 8844 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola on Redfin.com

13621 Perdido Key Dr Unit 1504-E, Perdido Key

- Price: $899,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,381

- Price per square foot: $651

- See 13621 Perdido Key Dr Unit 1504-E, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

13621 Perdido Key Dr #1403, Perdido Key

- Price: $899,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,314

- Price per square foot: $684

- See 13621 Perdido Key Dr #1403, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

1806 N Barcelona St, Pensacola

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,195

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 1806 N Barcelona St, Pensacola on Redfin.com

13661 Perdido Key Dr #1506, Perdido Key

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,935

- Price per square foot: $464

- See 13661 Perdido Key Dr #1506, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

13599 Perdido Key Dr Unit T10D, Perdido Key

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,756

- Price per square foot: $511

- See 13599 Perdido Key Dr Unit T10D, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

14511 Perdido Key Dr #1301, Pensacola

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,597

- Price per square foot: $562

- See 14511 Perdido Key Dr #1301, Pensacola on Redfin.com

432 Bayfront Pkwy Unit C, Pensacola

- Price: $895,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,007

- Price per square foot: $445

- See 432 Bayfront Pkwy Unit C, Pensacola on Redfin.com

13599 Perdido Key Dr Unit TPH2C, Perdido Key

- Price: $890,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,676

- Price per square foot: $531

- See 13599 Perdido Key Dr Unit TPH2C, Perdido Key on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

