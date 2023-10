Officials in Savannah, GA had to make a correction after a man was given a speeding ticket for $1.4 million.

Connor Cato was flagged for driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. After seeing the ticket was for $1.4 million, he thought it was a typo.

Court officials say the $1.4M figure was a ‘placeholder’ generated by e-citation software.

Cato’s actual fine will be determined by a judge, but state law says it cannot exceed $1,000.

