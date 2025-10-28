The highest-value homes in The Villages

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do The Villages' most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 7730 E-C466, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $4,394,735

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#2. 11730 Ne 72Nd Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,806,413

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 7,171

#3. 951 Iron Oak Way, The Villages, FL 32163

- Approximate home value: $2,671,849

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 6,677

#4. 2373 Baypoint Way, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,643,521

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 4,769

#5. 899 Smith Pl, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,540,356

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 4,275

#6. 629 Ternberry Forest Dr, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,490,431

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 5,298

#7. 2188 Isleworth Cir, The Villages, FL 32163

- Approximate home value: $2,351,248

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 5,110

#8. 2292 Clearwater Run, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,340,157

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 3,682

#9. 260 Oak Hammock Path, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,297,147

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#10. 12785 Ne 72Nd Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,288,649

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 5,034

#11. 2316 Clearwater Run, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,220,545

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 5,662

#12. 2332 Clearwater Run, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,177,882

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 4,025

#13. 2324 Clearwater Run, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,162,438

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 4,287

#14. 2900 Bonifay Path, The Villages, FL 32163

- Approximate home value: $2,159,136

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 3,574

#15. 1792 Lake Miona Dr, The Villages, FL 32162

- Approximate home value: $2,121,493

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 5,078

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.