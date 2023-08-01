News

Study: High school boys trend conservative

By Laurel Lee
A popular narrative suggests young people are getting more liberal, so social media is buzzing about a chart that seemed to suggest 12th-grade boys had become overwhelmingly conservative.

The data claims twelfth-grade boys are nearly twice as likely to identify as conservative versus liberal.

The report comes from the Monitoring the Future survey, a scholarly endeavor that dates to the 1970s.

The share of 12th-grade girls who identified as liberal rose from 19 percent in 2012 to 30 percent in 2022.

Only 12 percent of girls identified as conservative in last year’s survey.

