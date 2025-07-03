A look at what will happen to food assistance under Trump's big tax cut bill, by the numbers

President Donald Trump 's big tax cut bill will overhaul a common food assistance program for lower-income people by forcing states to pick up some of the costs and requiring more people to work to receive benefits.

The changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are projected to squeeze some people out of the program, which has existed for decades in varying forms as part of the nation's social safety net.

Here's a look at the food assistance program, by the numbers:

Year: 2008

The federal aid program formerly known as food stamps was renamed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on Oct. 1, 2008. The program provides monthly payments for food purchases to low-income residents generally earning less than $1,632 monthly for individuals, or $3,380 monthly for a household of four.

The nation’s first experiment with food stamps began in 1939. The modern version of the program dates to 1979, when a change in federal law eliminated a requirement that participants purchase food stamps. There currently is no cost to people participating in the program.

Number: 42 million

More than 42 million people nationwide received SNAP benefits in March, the latest month for which figures are available. That's roughly one out of every eight people in the country. Participation is down from a peak average of 47.6 million people during the 2013 federal fiscal year.

Often, more than one person in a household is eligible for food aid. As of March, more than 22 million households were enrolled in SNAP, receiving an average monthly household benefit of $350. The money can be spent on most groceries, but the Trump administration recently approved requests by six states — Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Utah — to exclude certain items, such as soda or candy.

Dollars: $186 billion

Legislation approved by Congress is projected to cut $186 billion in federal spending from SNAP over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

More than one-third of those savings come from expanded work requirements for SNAP participants, which the CBO assumes would force some people off the rolls. Another third comes by shifting costs to states, which administer SNAP.

Yet another provision in the legislation would cap the annual inflationary growth in food benefits, saving the federal government tens of billions of dollars by 2034.

Ages: 14 and 55-64

To receive SNAP benefits, current law says adults ages 18 through 54 who are physically and mentally able and don’t have dependents, need to work, volunteer or participate in training programs for at least 80 hours a month. Those who don't do so are limited to just three months of benefits in a three-year period.

The legislation expands work requirements for those ages 55 through 64 and for parents without children younger than 14. It also repeals work exemptions for homeless individuals, veterans and young adults aging out of foster care.

States could continue to seek federal waivers from SNAP work requirements in areas with unemployment over 10%. But the bill eliminates a more flexible exemption for areas without sufficient jobs.

Percentage: 6%

The federal government currently splits the administrative costs of SNAP with states but covers the full cost of food benefits. Under the legislation, states would have to cover three-fourths of the administrative costs, starting in the 2027 federal fiscal year.

Some states, for the first time, also would have to pay a portion of the food benefits starting with the 2028 fiscal year.

Under the legislation, the federal government would fully fund SNAP benefits only for states that make mistakes in fewer than 6% of their payments to people. Just seven states — Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming — met that threshold last year, according to federal data.

Nationwide, nearly 11% of SNAP payments had errors last year.

Starting in 2028, states with error rates greater than 6% will have to cover between 5% and 15% of the cost of SNAP benefits. Those with higher error rates generally must pay more, but a Senate amendment delays the cost-share implementation to as late as 2030 for states with the highest mistake rates.

As a result of the cost shift, the CBO assumes that some states would reduce or eliminate SNAP benefits for people.

Margin: 1

The legislation containing the SNAP changes passed the Senate 51-50. Vice President JD Vance, in his role as Senate president, cast the tiebreaking vote. The House then gave final approval to the bill, 218-214.

