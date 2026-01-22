Rwanda to test AI-powered technology in clinics under a new Gates Foundation project

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda will test technology powered by artificial intelligence in more than 50 health clinics as part of a new initiative by the Gates Foundation to support 1,000 clinics across Africa with the aim to improve health care services.

The technology is intended to strengthen rather than replace clinical judgment, while improving efficiency within an already stretched health system, Andrew Muhire, a senior official with Rwanda’s Ministry of Health, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Rwanda now has one health care worker for 1,000 patients — far from the globally recommended ratio of 4:1,000.

The Gates Foundation and OpenAI on Wednesday launched a new initiative dubbed Horizons1000, with joint funding of $50 million over two years. Bill Gates said the initiative will help close the health inequality gap.

“In poorer countries with enormous health worker shortages and a lack of health systems infrastructure, AI can be a game changer in expanding access to quality care,” Gates said in a blog post on the launch.

Muhire described it as a “transformative opportunity” that will improve citizens' access to health care, “reduce administrative burden” and help medical professionals make "more accurate and timely decisions.”

However, digital experts are worried about AI technology using the English language, which is not widely spoken in Rwanda.

Audace Niyonkuru, CEO of AI and open data company Digital Umuganda, told the AP that efforts are underway to develop AI technologies in Kinyarwanda, the language spoken by about 75% of Rwanda’s population.

“Deploying AI technologies that do not operate in Kinyarwanda would pose a serious barrier to effective care,” he said.

