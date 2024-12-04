Raw milk recall in California expands after tests detect more bird flu virus

A California farm expanded a recall of raw milk sold in stores and halted production after state health and agriculture officials found bird flu virus in more milk samples.

Raw Farm, of Fresno, voluntarily recalled all whole milk and cream products from stores late Tuesday after tests found bird flu virus in “multiple” retail samples and dairy storage and bottling sites. The recall covers all Raw Farm milk and cream produced between Nov. 9 and Nov. 27.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture quarantined the farm and suspended distribution of raw milk, cream, kefir, butter and cheese products produced on or after Nov. 27.

“Californians are strongly encouraged not to consume any raw milk or cream products in their possession or still on store shelves,” officials said in a statement.

The move followed recalls of two lots of Raw Farm products after bird flu was first detected in retail milk on Nov. 21.

No known cases of bird flu virus have been confirmed in people who drank raw milk, health officials said. Pasteurized milk is heat-treated to kill the virus and remains safe to drink.

Pet owners also should avoid feeding Raw Farm products sold nationwide as “pet food topper” or “pet food kefir” to their animals, who can become ill, health officials said. Cats on farms with infected cows have developed brain damage and died after drinking contaminated raw milk.

Bird flu virus, also known as Type A H5N1 avian influenza, was detected for the first time in U.S. dairy cows in March. The virus has been spreading rapidly, particularly in California, where nearly 500 of the more than 700 infected U.S. herds have been detected.

The virus has infected 57 people in the U.S. this year, including 31 in California, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mild illnesses have been seen in dairy and poultry workers who had close contact with infected animals. In two cases, an adult in Missouri and a child in California, no known source of the illnesses have been identified. No cases of bird flu spreading between people have been detected in the U.S.

Health officials have long warned against drinking raw milk because it can contain germs that cause illnesses that range from mild to life-threatening.

Raw Farm's owner, Mark McAfee, has called for less raw milk regulation. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, farm officials said they were working to restore supply quickly.

“There are no illnesses associated with H5N1 in our products. But rather this is a political issue,” the post said. “There are no food safety issues with our products or consumer safety. We are working towards resolving this political issue while being cooperative with our government regulatory agencies.”

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has been tapped as the nation's top health official, has vowed to allow wider distribution of raw milk. McAfee told The Associated Press that Kennedy is a customer of his products. Kennedy has criticized agriculture departments for cracking down on raw milk and promised that the Food and Drug Administration's " aggressive suppression " of unpasteurized milk would end under President-elect Donald Trump.

