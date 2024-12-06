Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with carol service

LONDON — (AP) — The Princess of Wales will take another step Friday in her return to public life following cancer treatment as she hosts her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

This year's concert is designed to celebrate the support people give to one another, especially as they struggle through difficult times, a theme that may have particular resonance for the princess after abdominal surgery and chemotherapy forced her to step back from public duties for much of 2024.

The princess, often referred to simply as Kate, alluded to this in a letter thanking the 1,600 people invited to attend the event because of their efforts to help others in their communities.

“The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others,” Kate wrote. “It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”

Kate has hosted the carol service since it began in 2021, celebrating the work of doctors, nurses and emergency workers as Britain returned to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic. The princess wowed the audience, playing the piano to accompany Scottish singer Tom Walker on his song "For Those Who Can't Be Here," inspired by the loss and separation caused by the pandemic.

The order of service Friday will also feature a cover image by British artist Charlie Mackesy, who wrote and illustrated “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.’’ The 2019 book highlighted the importance of kindness through the unlikely friendship of the four title characters as they search for the boy’s home.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, have been open about the challenges they faced this year as both the princess and King Charles III were diagnosed with cancer.

The princess has made only a few public appearances since she underwent abdominal surgery in February and then announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer a few weeks later.

Her first post-chemotherapy appearances were geared toward moments of national significance, such as the king's birthday parade and the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies to honor the nation's war dead. But earlier this week she helped greet the emir of Qatar during his state visit to Britain, and now she's returning to her signature event.

Charles was sidelined after revealing in February that he was suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer. But while he began returning to public duties at the end of April, Kate needed more time.

The carol service will feature performances by singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith. Prince William, actors Richard E. Grant, Michelle Dockery and Sophie Okonedo, as well as Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty will give readings linked to the theme of love and empathy.

The event will be taped for broadcast on Christmas Eve by the British channel ITV1 and its streaming service ITVX.

