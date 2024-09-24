Dangerous chemical leak spurs evacuation order in Ohio town

GRANDVIEW, Ohio — (AP) — A dangerous chemical leak from a rail car has spurred an evacuation order in an Ohio town.

Hamilton County Emergency Management issued the order Tuesday for Grandview. It advised anyone within a half-mile of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River in Grandview, west of Cincinnati, to leave immediately.

Three nearby school buildings also were being evacuated, according to Lisa Whiteley, a spokesperson for the Three Rivers Local School District.

Aerial video showed firefighters spraying down a rail car sitting upright on tracks between the highway and an asphalt plant.

The emergency agency did not immediately provide further details about the leak or what caused it, instead telling people to turn to local media for more details. It initially had told residents to go indoors and keep their windows shut.

