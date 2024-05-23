Health

Arizona doctors can come to California to perform abortions under new law signed by Gov. Newsom

By ADAM BEAM
By ADAM BEAM

SACRAMENTO — (AP) — Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California's law is meant to circumvent an Arizona law — first passed in 1864 — that bans nearly all abortions in that state. The Arizona Supreme Court had ruled that law can take effect next month.

"I’m grateful for the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and all our partners for moving quickly to provide this backstop,” Newsom said. “California stands ready to protect reproductive freedom.”

The Arizona Legislature responded by repealing that law earlier this month. But the repeal won’t take effect until later this year.

The Newsom administration said California's law is “a critical stopgap for Arizona patients and providers.”

California's law says Arizona doctors who are licensed in that state can come to California to perform abortions. The law will expire on Nov. 30.

Licensed Arizona doctors would have to apply to the Medical Board of California or the Osteopathic Medical Board of California. The law requires California regulators to approve those requests within five days.

Since the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, more than 20 states began enforcing abortion bans of varying degrees.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!