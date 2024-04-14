News

Happening Wednesday: Fair Housing Community Workshop

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

The City of Orlando

Orlando, FL — The City of Orlando Office of Human Relations is set to host a Fair Housing Community Workshop, where residents can learn about fair housing rights and community resources available.

The workshop will take place Wednesday, April 17, from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center.

Organizers say guests at this event will have the opportunity to connect with experts in the field, and discuss important topics related to fair housing.

Admission to the workshop is free.

Click here for more information.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

