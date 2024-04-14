Happening Wednesday: Fair Housing Community Workshop

Orlando, FL — The City of Orlando Office of Human Relations is set to host a Fair Housing Community Workshop, where residents can learn about fair housing rights and community resources available.

The workshop will take place Wednesday, April 17, from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center.

Organizers say guests at this event will have the opportunity to connect with experts in the field, and discuss important topics related to fair housing.

Admission to the workshop is free.

