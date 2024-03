The City of Oviedo’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival will take place Saturday, March 16, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm at Center Lake Park.

Organizers say the festival will feature live Irish entertainment, as well as food trucks, vendors, face painting, and more.

Admission to the festival is free. Beer punch cards (for people ages 21 and older) are sold for a cost of $25.

