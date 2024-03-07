Happening this weekend: March for Meals 5K Brunch

Meals on Wheels, Etc., which has been serving seniors in Seminole County for over 50 years, is hosting the March for Meals 5K Brunch Saturday, March 9, from 8:00am to 10:00am at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

Organizers say people can register to participate in the event for a $30 donation, which includes a 3-mile walk around the lake, music in the park, as well as a complimentary tasting menu provided by Top Hat Catering.

Those who participate will receive either a sun visor, umbrella, thermal bottle, or a koozie while supplies last.

Click here for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group