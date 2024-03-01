Happening this weekend: Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras’ Play-A-Thon in Winter Park

Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras is set to host its second annual Play-A-Thon Saturday, March 2, beginning at 12:30pm in Downtown Winter Park.

Organizers say the event, in partnership with United Arts of Central Florida, will feature all of the organization’s ensembles performing works by composers such as John Williams and Georges Bizet on the Main Stage in the Central Park area.

The event will also feature yard games, as well as a silent auction.

