Happening this weekend: Community clean-up event in Downtown Orlando

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Keep Orlando Beautiful volunteers clean up the railroad tracks in Downtown Orlando Keep Orlando Beautiful volunteers clean up the railroad tracks in Downtown Orlando

City District, in partnership with Keep Orlando Beautiful, is set to host its first quarterly Funday Clean-Up event of the year Saturday, February 17, from 9:00am to 12:00pm in Downtown Orlando.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to volunteer at this event and will be split into groups to pick up garbage in different parts of the Downtown Orlando area.

Volunteers will check in at Gertrude’s Walk near Washington Street and Garland Avenue. Breakfast and beverages will be provided prior to the start of the event.

