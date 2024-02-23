News

Happening this weekend: 7th Annual Sanford Porchfest

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Porchfest

The Sanford Porchfest returns for its seventh year Saturday, February 24, in the historic residential downtown of Sanford.

The event will run from 11:00am to 7:45pm and will feature over 70 bands performing on the porches of 18 homes throughout the area.

Organizers say the non-profit event’s mission is to promote and enhance access to the performing and fine arts through scholarships, with all collected proceeds returned to the community in the form of funding for such programs.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

