News

Happening this week: Early voting for interim District 5 Orlando City Commissioner

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Orlando City Hall

Orlando, FL — Early voting begins Monday, May 13 to temporarily fill the District 5 Orlando City Commission seat.

Mayor Buddy Dyer called for this special election in April following the suspension of Regina Hill, who faces charges of elderly exploitation and fraud.

Early voting will continue until Sunday, May 19, and the election happens on Tuesday, May 21.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

