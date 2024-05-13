Happening this week: Early voting for interim District 5 Orlando City Commissioner

Orlando, FL — Early voting begins Monday, May 13 to temporarily fill the District 5 Orlando City Commission seat.

Mayor Buddy Dyer called for this special election in April following the suspension of Regina Hill, who faces charges of elderly exploitation and fraud.

Early voting will continue until Sunday, May 19, and the election happens on Tuesday, May 21.

Early Voting🗳️Special Election for District 5 Interim City Commissioner is will take place starting Monday, May 13 until Sunday, May 19, 2024. Visit https://t.co/aX3rp7IA8T to find your polling place and learn more. pic.twitter.com/3SYb2xrnUb — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) May 10, 2024

