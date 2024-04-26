News

Happening Friday: Earth Day Work Day in Downtown Orlando

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

The City of Orlando

In celebration of Earth Month, the City of Orlando’s Office of Sustainability & Resilience invites the community to the Earth Day Work Day sustainability fair Friday, April 26 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at City Hall Plaza.

City officials say the event, which is themed “Planet vs. Plastics,” teaches the community about recycling and reducing the production of plastics to preserve the natural environment, and will feature local vendors, music, eco-friendly giveaways, and other activities.

Officials also say the event is part of the city’s efforts to enhance quality of life, generate diverse economic growth, build a positive and responsible relationship with the earth’s resources, and create equitable access to sustainability services for the entire community.

