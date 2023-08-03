Poll: Half of Americans think economy is getting worse

Despite months of increasingly positive economic indicators, the American public remains negative about the state of the economy.

According to a new CNN poll, 51-percent of Americans think the nation’s economy is still in a downturn and conditions are continuing to worsen.

Only 20% say they see the economy as improving.

Another 28% say the economy has stabilized and is neither worsening nor improving.

Americans do express more satisfaction with their personal finances than they do about the economy as a whole, but more remain dissatisfied with their personal financial situation than are satisfied.

