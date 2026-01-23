Haiti's transitional council deepens political chaos by voting to oust the prime minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s long-running political crisis deepened Friday when the country’s transitional presidential council announced it had voted to fire Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, just two weeks before the panel is supposed to step down.

Edgard Leblanc Fils made the announcement at a news conference alongside fellow council member Leslie Voltaire, saying a majority of the panel took the step in a vote Thursday, defying calls from the U.S. government to maintain stability in the Caribbean country’s leadership. No other members of the panel were at the news conference.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement late Thursday that keeping Fils-Aimé on in the position was “integral” to Haiti's efforts to overcome the gangs terrorizing the country, and warned that any politicians supporting the “vicious gangs” would pay a steep cost.

Leblanc and Voltaire did not elaborate on the reasons why council members had turned against Fils-Aimé, who they chose for the position in November 2024. But Leblanc said the council would secure a replacement within 30 days “to find the way to fully restore security and stability and enter a cycle of development, correct the mistakes of the past and look ahead.”

“We know that the decision we make is in the interest of the country and in this sense, our friends in the international community will have to take note of our decisions,” Leblanc said.

Voltaire said the council chose Fils-Aimé in the first place and that it also would choose his successor, as well as a new government, free of foreign interference.

“Everyone is looking for a Haitian solution to the crisis, but when we start to find a Haitian solution to the crisis, the international community comes in with all its claws," Voltaire said

The announcement came as the council faces increased pressure to hold general elections for the first time in a decade. Tentative dates were set for August and December this year to elect a president for the first time since President Jovenel Moïse was killed at his home in July 2021.

Leblanc said he wants political organizations, civil society and the religious sector to come together and decide how best to govern Haiti after Feb. 7, when the council is supposed to step down.

No other members of the nine-member council were present at Friday’s news conference. Seven of them have voting powers, with five considered a majority.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the council’s current leader, Laurent Saint-Cyr, supported dismissing the prime minister. Saint-Cyr said in a statement earlier this week that he opposes any push to undermine the government’s stability ahead of Feb. 7.

On Friday, a spokesman said that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Fils-Aimé to reaffirm U.S. support for Haiti’s stability and security and said that ongoing gang violence can only be stopped with consistent, strong leadership, with the full support of the Haitian people.

Rubio also said that the council “must be dissolved by February 7 without corrupt actors seeking to interfere in Haiti’s path to elected governance for their own gain,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.