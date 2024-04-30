Governor announces the return of a tax holiday as part of 2024-25 state budget

In a news release by the governor’s office on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a return of a sales tax holiday as a part of the 2024-25 state budget. Dubbed the ‘Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday’, the tax reprieve will run during the month of July and cover various categories including live events, park admission, and outdoor gear.

Governor DeSantis Announces the Freedom Month Tax Holiday https://t.co/mEh8wUuSH3 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 30, 2024

“Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families,” the governor continued, “While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida’s smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians.”

To start the savings off for the summer, it was also announced that all state parks would waive admission fees for the Memorial Day Weekend Holiday from May 24th - 27th.

Categories that qualify include:

Boating and water activity supplies:

Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:

Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:

Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags, Camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:

Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024:

Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following:

Museums, including annual passes

State parks, including annual passes

Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, and musical theater performances

