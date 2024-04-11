"Good Riddance:" Caitlyn Jenner's reaction to OJ Simpson's death

While many are reacting to the news of O.J. Simpson’s death, Caitlyn Jenner used two words in a social media post: “Good riddance.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has chimed in on Simpson.

Jenner — who was married to Kris Jenner, the ex-wife of Simpson’s attorney Robert Kardashian — previously told contestants of Australia’s “Big Brother VIP” that Simpson had “obviously” murdered Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

“Obviously, he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,’” Jenner said to the contestants on the show. “It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris’ best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.”

Simpson’s death was announced on Thursday, citing a battle with cancer.

