News

French’s mustard Skittles now exist

By Laurel Lee

French's Mustard

By Laurel Lee

Was anyone truly asking for this? No.

Yet we now live in a world where French’s Mustard Skittles exist.

On Tuesday, the mustard company and candy brand announced a collaboration ahead of National Mustard Day on August 5.

“SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” wrote Mars marketing director Ro Cheng in a press release. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with French’s to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day.”

While the unique combo will be available at pop-up events in select cities, you can sign up for the online sweepstakes to win your own bag at https://www.mccormick.com/frenchs/mustard-skittles

©2023 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!