Freddy Krueger said to be the most iconic horror film villain

Which horror film villain keeps you up at night? According to 54% of Americans, Freddy Krueger is the most iconic. 39% picked Chucky and 34% selected Ghostface.

60% of the 2,000 adults polled like eerie or spooky movies, more than double the amount who prefer movies designed to scare people.

Colaline, Casper, and Ghostbusters were chosen as the top family-friendly Halloween films, but not everyone is waiting for approval from mom and dad: 53% of respondents saw their first horror film without parental permission.





©2023 Cox Media Group