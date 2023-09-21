News

Freddy Krueger said to be the most iconic horror film villain

By Joe Kelley

New York Comic Con - Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: A cosplayer poses as Freddy Krueger during New York Comic Con 2019 on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) (DANIEL ZUCHNIK/Getty Images)

By Joe Kelley

Which horror film villain keeps you up at night? According to 54% of Americans, Freddy Krueger is the most iconic. 39% picked Chucky and 34% selected Ghostface.

60% of the 2,000 adults polled like eerie or spooky movies, more than double the amount who prefer movies designed to scare people.

Colaline, Casper, and Ghostbusters were chosen as the top family-friendly Halloween films, but not everyone is waiting for approval from mom and dad: 53% of respondents saw their first horror film without parental permission.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

News Director

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!