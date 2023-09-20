Food scientists working on 'super potato'

A new initiative by scientists from McGill University in Montreal is changing the future of potatoes.

As the threat of climate change continues to jeopardize sustainable food supplies, the team has unveiled a cutting-edge “super potato” aimed at identifying genetic traits that could lead to a super spud.

Scientists say the research sheds light on the potato’s genetic diversity and what kinds of genetic traits could potentially be bred into our modern-day crop to make it better.

A “super potato” would be climate-adaptive and more nutritious, improving the world’s food security.

