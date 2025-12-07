Local

U.S. Coast Guard seizes $28M in cocaine off Miami Beach

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach intercepted a suspected drug-smuggling boat near Government Cut, hauling in roughly 3,715 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $28 million.

This massive seizure is the largest ever recorded by a Coast Guard small-boat station since 1995, according to Coast Guard officials.

Crew members from the station, working alongside Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations and CBP Office of Field Operations, stopped the boat in South Florida waters.

Three suspected smugglers on board were detained, and both the boat and the drugs were handed over to federal authorities for prosecution.

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

