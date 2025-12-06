Two Florida boys charged with first-degree murder after luring teen girl into woods, sheriff says

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida teens have been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly luring a 14-year-old girl into a wooded area, shooting her multiple times, and setting her body on fire.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced the arrests of a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old during a press conference on December 4.

The teens reportedly lured the victim into a wooded area off Kimberly Road in Pace, Florida, on November 30. There, they shot her multiple times, poured gasoline on her body, and set it on fire.

Sheriff Bob Johnson provided details of the arrests and charges during a press conference.

The victim was reported missing by her mother after she and her electric scooter went missing from their home. Her body was found on December 2 in a wooded area off Kimberly Road, about 50 yards in.

Deputies also found her scooter, bullet casings, and burned clothing at the scene.

A witness said the teen boys planned the attack over hurtful comments by the victim. One of the teenage boys reportedly told detectives that they initially planned to shoot her once but continued shooting and then burned her body.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case, and both teens remain in custody as the investigation continues.

