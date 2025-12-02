Police sergeant shot in head during mental health call in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A veteran Port St. Lucie police sergeant was shot in the face during a mental health-related neighbour dispute on Monday evening and is currently undergoing surgery.

Sergeant Erik LeVasseur, a 27-year veteran of the force, was among six officers who responded to a call at Town Park around 6 p.m. The officers encountered an adult male suspect armed with an assault rifle.

“This is the notification that you dread every day,” said Police Chief Leo Niemczyk during a press conference outside the hospital. He expressed optimism about Sergeant LeVasseur’s condition.

The suspect, who was holding an AK-47-type rifle, was fatally shot during the incident. The exact number of officers who returned fire is unclear.

LeVasseur was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he is currently in surgery. The other five officers involved in the incident were not injured, though two of them were trainees.

Several shell casings were found at the scene, and law enforcement has secured the area while actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials have stated that there is no threat to the community.

