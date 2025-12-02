‘Operation: Lights Out’ 29 sexual offenders and predators arrested in Florida sting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — FDLE announced the arrests of 29 sexual offenders and predators in “Operation: Lights Out”.

During the four-day operation, inspectors and agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC), arrested 29 sexual offenders and predators for violations of Florida law.

The operation targeted registrants residing in rural cities within Hillsborough County who were under active supervision by the FDC.

The initiative aimed to ensure compliance with both the conditions of their supervised sentences and Florida’s registration laws.

Arrests:

Richard Archer, 65, sexual offender

Herbert Bowers, 78, sexual offender

George Bryan, 76, sexual offender

Jesus Castellano-Mojica, 84, predator

David Roldan Crespo, 33, predator

Trevor Essary, 31, sexual offender

Stevens Gabriel, 36, sexual offender

Jesus Garcia Jr., 20, sexual offender

Caleb Garrison, 25, predator

David Gilliland, 61, predator

Sonny Gyger, 44, sexual offender

Joseph Haueter, 35, sexual offender

Raymond Hentschel, 77, sexual offender

Johnny Huston, 33, sexual offender

Eric Kuhn, 56, sexual offender

William Luciano, 73, sexual offender

John Marshall, 35, sexual offender

Brenton McNeil, 33, predator

Derrick Olson, 37, sexual offender

Martin Pineiro, 77, predator

Daniel Post, 61, predator

David Risner, 45, sexual offender

Michael Rivera, 37, sexual offender

Henry Shareef, 54, predator

Amett Santiago, 35, predator

Joseph Stracuzzi, 37, sexual offender

Timothy Walker, 56, predator

Anthony Williams, 63, sexual offender

Bradley Wimmer, 44, sexual offender

Citizens can access Florida’s Sex Offender Registry HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group