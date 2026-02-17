Man arrested after backyard target practice bullets hit neighbor’s house and horse

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man from Martin County was taken into custody after his backyard shooting practice resulted in bullets hitting a neighbor’s house and striking a horse.

Felipe Pascual-Andres was charged with firing into an occupied residence after the incident.

Investigators stated that Pascual-Andres was practicing with a newly bought firearm at his residence. Three shots missed the target and went onto a neighboring property, damaging the house and hitting an animal.

One bullet penetrated a door and a wall of the neighboring residence, eventually coming to rest on a kitchen windowsill inside the home.

A second shot hit the back porch of the house. A third bullet hit a horse on the property, but the animal is expected to recover.

No one was injured during the shooting. Pascual-Andres told authorities he was using his backyard for target practice with the new gun.

Following the investigation, Pascual-Andres was taken into custody and transported to the Martin County jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group