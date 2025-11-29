Boyfriend arrested after missing Florida mother’s body discovered in canal

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A body found in a canal in October has been identified as Nerida Martel, leading to the arrest of her partner, who reported her missing.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a body floating in a canal. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of 37-year-old Nerida Martel, according to a press release.

Investigators determined that Martel had been reported missing days before her body was found. Through their investigation, they identified Saul Garcia Gonzalez, a 40-year-old, as the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office Homicide Bureau took over the investigation after the body was discovered. Detectives worked with the Homicide Street Violence Task Force to locate and arrest Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who shared an address and child with the victim, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group