A Florida woman is facing charges for stealing an alligator and keeping it in a hotel bathtub.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the Grove Resort and Water Park in Orange County earlier this month for a report of a young alligator.

The woman reportedly “borrowed” the alligator without permission to take pictures with for her birthday.

She told police she had previously worked at Croc Encounters, which uses live alligators for display.

