News

Florida towns featured on top 10 list

By Laurel Lee
Surfing Santas ride the Cocoa Beach waves in freezing temperatures (NPI/Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism/NPI/Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism)
By Laurel Lee

Several Florida towns are getting some national attention.

“USA Today” recently released its 10Best survey of small towns in the south.

Inverness ranked third, with the article writing the town, "goes the extra mile with local shops, restaurants, and the renovated Valerie Theatre."

Safety Harbor sits in fifth place and is “packed with tempting shops, eateries, and art galleries. "

Cocoa Beach, on Florida’s east coast, ranks eighth on the list.

USA Today writes Cocoa is “a bucket list small town.”

The number-one small town is Starkville, Mississippi.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!