Florida towns featured on top 10 list

Several Florida towns are getting some national attention.

“USA Today” recently released its 10Best survey of small towns in the south.

Inverness ranked third, with the article writing the town, "goes the extra mile with local shops, restaurants, and the renovated Valerie Theatre."

Safety Harbor sits in fifth place and is “packed with tempting shops, eateries, and art galleries. "

Cocoa Beach, on Florida’s east coast, ranks eighth on the list.

USA Today writes Cocoa is “a bucket list small town.”

The number-one small town is Starkville, Mississippi.

©2025 Cox Media Group