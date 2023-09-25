Florida siblings, aged 10 and 11, drive 200 miles after mom takes away screen time

Two siblings, aged 10 and 11, drove away from their Florida home when their mother took away electronics as a punishment. The pair were planning to run away to California and drove 200 miles before they were stopped by deputies.

The children’s mother had reported the car stolen and the children missing, allowing police to quickly spot the vehicle. However, they believed they were looking for a car thief.

“Much to their surprise, deputies observed a 10-year-old male driver exit the vehicle along with his 11-year-old sister,” the Alachua County Police Department said in a statement.

After an interview, police found no indication that the children were mistreated, and the runaways were released back to their mother.

